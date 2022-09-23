NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Up 1%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.46). 945,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,568,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.45).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.08. The company has a market capitalization of £684.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.
