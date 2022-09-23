NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.72

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

NEXT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.746 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.