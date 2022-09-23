New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.12% of New Gold worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 368,459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Gold by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

