NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 21,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 55,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NeuroPace Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 63.38% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

