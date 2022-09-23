NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 13,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 91,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

