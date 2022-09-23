Nervos Network Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $143.86 million and $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,716.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00148906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00279379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00743782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00610264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00608705 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 38,964,231,299 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is www.nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.