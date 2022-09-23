Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
NEO stock opened at C$11.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$10.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.60.
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
