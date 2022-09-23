NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.67 ($4.25).

NWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

LON NWG opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £24.93 billion and a PE ratio of 992.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.78. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.49%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

