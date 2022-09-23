National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

