Nash Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Nash has a market cap of $4.80 million and $4,907.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,448,244 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

