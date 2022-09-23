Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73. 14,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 48,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Myomo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

