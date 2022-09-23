Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,242.42

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,242.42 ($15.01) and traded as low as GBX 1,224 ($14.79). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($14.84), with a volume of 103,999 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.06. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.71.

Murray International Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

In other news, insider David Hardie acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.51) per share, with a total value of £719.04 ($868.83).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

