M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.01 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

