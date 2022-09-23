Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,028.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

