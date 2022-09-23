MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Shares Down 0.5%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.26 ($19.65) and last traded at €19.36 ($19.75). 146,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.45 ($19.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MorphoSys Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $634.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.42 and a 200-day moving average of €21.11.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

