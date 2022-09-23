Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $163.90

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.90 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 164.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 2064650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.70 ($2.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday.

Moonpig Group Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £563.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,020.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moonpig Group

About Moonpig Group

In other news, insider David W. Keens bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

