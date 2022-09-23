Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.18 or 0.99977773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005860 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

