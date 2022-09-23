Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

