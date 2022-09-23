MobieCoin (MBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,019.00

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. MobieCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobieCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobieCoin Coin Profile

MobieCoin’s launch date was June 8th, 2019. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

