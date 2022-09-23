Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,220 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFAV opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.