Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after buying an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after buying an additional 668,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after acquiring an additional 223,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

