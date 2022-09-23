Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

