Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.3 %

ED stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

