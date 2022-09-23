Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after buying an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $82.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.

