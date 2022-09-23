Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 12,826 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,891,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.