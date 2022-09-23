Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 470,383 Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 470,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 9.50% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $21.64 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $26.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.