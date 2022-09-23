Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 80,588 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,588 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $55.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

