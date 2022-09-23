Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 14,435 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

