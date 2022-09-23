MIR COIN Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.02 or 1.00007970 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005902 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065208 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001953 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

