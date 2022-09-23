Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

TSE MI.UN opened at C$13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$494.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$24.30.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

