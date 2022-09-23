MIB Coin Trading Down 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $54,419.95 and approximately $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014360 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 452,290,367 coins and its circulating supply is 174,988,439 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

