Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.25

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.25 and traded as low as C$69.82. Metro shares last traded at C$70.46, with a volume of 329,291 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.11.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.