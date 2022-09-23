Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0324 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001442 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,745,769 coins and its circulating supply is 80,745,672 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

