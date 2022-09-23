Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBGAF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.