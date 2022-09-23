Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $7.90 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

