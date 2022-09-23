McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,033. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

