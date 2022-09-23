Mayport LLC Buys 583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 252,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,435,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

