Mayport LLC Buys 3,586 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 8.3% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayport LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,217.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.