Maxar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 281% compared to the typical daily volume of 795 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 7,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

