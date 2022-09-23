Matthew Bruce Hills Acquires 3,000 Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Bruce Hills bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. The firm has a market cap of C$320.56 million and a PE ratio of 66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$29.56 and a one year high of C$41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.11.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About K-Bro Linen

KBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

