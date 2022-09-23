Matthew Bruce Hills Acquires 3,000 Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Bruce Hills bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. The firm has a market cap of C$320.56 million and a PE ratio of 66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$29.56 and a one year high of C$41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.11.
K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
Further Reading
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.