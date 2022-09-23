Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195,980 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 188,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,103. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

