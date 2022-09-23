Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 3.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 307,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 93,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,573. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

