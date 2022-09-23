MASQ Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $89,872.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins. The official website for MASQ is masq.ai. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise."

