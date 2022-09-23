Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $177.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $151.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

