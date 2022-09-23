Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 11566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

