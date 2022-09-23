Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 168,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 3.2 %

BA stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

