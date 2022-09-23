Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $205,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 692 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GS opened at $308.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

