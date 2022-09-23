Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

