Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

