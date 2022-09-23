Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 42,187 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $42,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.